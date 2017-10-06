April 27, 2020

St. John re-opening will come in phases: Parish president talks road to recovery, focus on health education

LAPLACE – The reopening of St. John the Baptist Parish will come in phases and mandate a detailed ...

Local students excel on National Latin Exam

RESERVE – Eighth grader Carson Campbell enjoys the history and mythology tied to the Latin language. He was ...

Edgard native Dr. Reggie Ross shares COVID-19 updates

LAPLACE – Edgard native Dr. Reginald Ross came home to St. John the Baptist Parish this week to ...

Greater You Counseling provides teletherapy services at home

LAPLACE — The spread of COVID-19 has infected communities with more than physical symptoms. It's spread anxiety, feelings ...

LaPlace

Monitored child exchange location open at Dunkin’ Donuts

LAPLACE — A neutral location monitored by surveillance video has been established in LaPlace for parents and guardians to conduct custodial child exchanges. St. John ...

by Special to.

LaPlace

After win, Mitchell focusing on St. John student retention

LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish School Board member Nia Mitchell now can remove the interim tag from her title. Mitchell, who has served ...

by Lori Lyons.

COVID-19

Saturday update: St. John Parish reports 747 COVID-19 cases

LAPLACE — As of the Saturday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 747 reported cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths in ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:18 pm

Education

School Board talks final grades, plans for the future

RESERVE — Interim Superintendent Cory Butler and the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board have a massive challenge in unprecedented times to ensure equity ...

by Brooke Robichaux, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:05 am

Entertainment

St. Rose native Justin Jefferson selected in 1st round of NFL Draft

ST. ROSE — While there was no surprise about who would be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (LSU quarterback Joe Burrow) or ...

by Lori Lyons, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:05 am

Lifestyle

St. John Parish gets moving

RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting virtual dance classes via the St. John Parish Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

COVID-19

Drive-thru groceries offered: Choice International unites community from six feet apart

Choice International Ministries is holding a food distribution in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2. The distribution will be ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Columns

Michel: I’m thankful for the One who prepares my path

Oh, how I long to escape to the beach! I want to shuffle through sugary sand, sit under a huge umbrella, and read a few ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

COVID-19

Drive-thru groceries offered: Food collaborative assists school age children

LAPLACE – When Governor John Bel Edwards announced all restaurants would close their doors to dine-in service, it signaled financial hardship for Clara Solorzano's family. ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Local

Veterans helping veterans

RESERVE–Earlier this week, in a collaborative effort, the American Legion, Second District, Commander Allan Reynaud of Post 383 in LaPlace, and Commander Gene Franques of ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

COVID-19

Drive-thru groceries offered: St. John Parish food distributions continue

St. John Health and Human Services will have a food distribution on the West Bank from 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at the West ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Columns

Keller: My father’s blessings made him rich

April 26, 1955 (65 years ago), I was in the Navy aboard the USS Saufley EDDE 465 in Key West, Florida. That morning, I was called ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

COVID-19

Plasma donations sought from recovered patients

NEW ORLEANS — LSU Health New Orleans Infectious Diseases physicians and staff are calling for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. "We ...

by Staff Reports, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

LaPlace

Community Briefs: Church fund raisers, religious study group

The Ascension of our Lord Knights of Columbus Council is currently serving meals from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Local

Unemployment benefits filing update

Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed a proclamation regarding unemployment and other issues related to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as it seeks to manage the ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Columns

Strasser: Justice Department commemorates National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser joins the Department of Justice and communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims' Rights Week, celebrating victims' rights, protections and ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

Business

Ridings: Why Congress needs to support local news sources in this crisis

During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...

by Special to, Saturday, April 25, 2020 12:00 am

COVID-19

Friday update: St. John reporting 736 COVID-19 cases

LAPLACE — As of the Friday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 736 reported cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths in ...

by Staff Reports, Friday, April 24, 2020 12:16 pm

COVID-19

Hotard updates community on reopening parish; testing centers closed Thursday due to weather

Parish President Hotard held a news conference today to update the public on the current status of COVID-19, testing and reopening in St. John Parish. ...

by Special to, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 3:27 pm

COVID-19

Upcoming webinars help with money unknowns

The IRS will be hosting at webinar at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Topics will cover available relief provisions for individuals, including Social Security ...

by Special to, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 2:24 pm

COVID-19

Wednesday update: St. John reporting 704 COVID-19 cases

LAPLACE — As of the Wednesday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 704 reported cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths in ...

by Staff Reports, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 11:59 am

Business

Saving Small Business: First National Bank USA offers paycheck protection loans

LAPLACE — First National Bank USA in LaPlace has handled 104 applications this month for the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan opportunity that gives business ...

by Brooke Robichaux, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

Business

Chamber of Commerce Foundation & Vistaprint partner for business recovery

WASHINGTON, D.C.— A business-led program is poised to provide supplemental grants to the small business community suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

by Special to, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

Celebrations

Be the Light campaign illuminates field

RESERVE — No games were played Monday night, but the lights of the Riverside Academy softball field and the Mickey Roussel Football Stadium shined brightly ...

by Brooke Robichaux, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

COVID-19

Together in life & death: Husband & wife pass away hours apart from each other

LAPLACE — While standing at the pulpit at Choice International Ministries in LaPlace, Bishop Antoine Jasmine could always count on seeing his parents supporting him ...

by Brooke Robichaux, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

COVID-19

‘This is not something anybody was prepared for’: Daughter of recovered COVID-19 patient at Veterans Home shares story

RESERVE – Approximately 30 percent of the 1,328 COVID-19 deaths reported across Louisiana on Monday were linked to nursing homes and other adult residential facilities, ...

by Brooke Robichaux, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

Business

Change in distribution days

LAPLACE — L'OBSERVATEUR has served the local community since 1913, making it one of the longest existing businesses in LaPlace. Over the years, we have ...

by Special to, Wednesday, April 22, 2020 12:05 am

