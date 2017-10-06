LaPlace
After win, Mitchell focusing on St. John student retention
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish School Board member Nia Mitchell now can remove the interim tag from her title. Mitchell, who has served ...
LAPLACE – The reopening of St. John the Baptist Parish will come in phases and mandate a detailed ...
RESERVE – Eighth grader Carson Campbell enjoys the history and mythology tied to the Latin language. He was ...
LAPLACE – Edgard native Dr. Reginald Ross came home to St. John the Baptist Parish this week to ...
LAPLACE — The spread of COVID-19 has infected communities with more than physical symptoms. It’s spread anxiety, feelings ...
LAPLACE — A neutral location monitored by surveillance video has been established in LaPlace for parents and guardians to conduct custodial child exchanges. St. John ...
LAPLACE — St. John the Baptist Parish School Board member Nia Mitchell now can remove the interim tag from her title. Mitchell, who has served ...
LAPLACE — As of the Saturday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 747 reported cases of COVID-19 and 64 deaths in ...
RESERVE — Interim Superintendent Cory Butler and the St. John the Baptist Parish School Board have a massive challenge in unprecedented times to ensure equity ...
ST. ROSE — While there was no surprise about who would be the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft (LSU quarterback Joe Burrow) or ...
RESERVE — St. John Parish is hosting virtual dance classes via the St. John Parish Facebook page at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights. ...
Choice International Ministries is holding a food distribution in conjunction with Second Harvest Food Bank at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2. The distribution will be ...
Oh, how I long to escape to the beach! I want to shuffle through sugary sand, sit under a huge umbrella, and read a few ...
LAPLACE – When Governor John Bel Edwards announced all restaurants would close their doors to dine-in service, it signaled financial hardship for Clara Solorzano’s family. ...
RESERVE–Earlier this week, in a collaborative effort, the American Legion, Second District, Commander Allan Reynaud of Post 383 in LaPlace, and Commander Gene Franques of ...
St. John Health and Human Services will have a food distribution on the West Bank from 10 a.m. to noon April 28 at the West ...
April 26, 1955 (65 years ago), I was in the Navy aboard the USS Saufley EDDE 465 in Key West, Florida. That morning, I was called ...
NEW ORLEANS — LSU Health New Orleans Infectious Diseases physicians and staff are calling for plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. “We ...
The Ascension of our Lord Knights of Columbus Council is currently serving meals from 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on ...
Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed a proclamation regarding unemployment and other issues related to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, as it seeks to manage the ...
U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser joins the Department of Justice and communities nationwide in observing National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, celebrating victims’ rights, protections and ...
During this coronavirus pandemic, access to accurate and trustworthy information in your community is as critical to life under quarantine and as sought after as ...
LAPLACE — As of the Friday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 736 reported cases of COVID-19 and 63 deaths in ...
Parish President Hotard held a news conference today to update the public on the current status of COVID-19, testing and reopening in St. John Parish. ...
The IRS will be hosting at webinar at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 23. Topics will cover available relief provisions for individuals, including Social Security ...
LAPLACE — As of the Wednesday update from the Louisiana Department of Health, there have been 704 reported cases of COVID-19 and 57 deaths in ...
LAPLACE — First National Bank USA in LaPlace has handled 104 applications this month for the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan opportunity that gives business ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.— A business-led program is poised to provide supplemental grants to the small business community suffering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...
RESERVE — No games were played Monday night, but the lights of the Riverside Academy softball field and the Mickey Roussel Football Stadium shined brightly ...
LAPLACE — While standing at the pulpit at Choice International Ministries in LaPlace, Bishop Antoine Jasmine could always count on seeing his parents supporting him ...
RESERVE – Approximately 30 percent of the 1,328 COVID-19 deaths reported across Louisiana on Monday were linked to nursing homes and other adult residential facilities, ...
LAPLACE — L’OBSERVATEUR has served the local community since 1913, making it one of the longest existing businesses in LaPlace. Over the years, we have ...